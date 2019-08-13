Four advantages to being a leftie for International Left-Handers Day

Only 10 per cent of people on the planet are left-handed

With approximately 90 per cent of the world’s population being right-handed, being a leftie is considered very rare.

In honour of International Left-handers Day on August 13, here are four advantages left-handed people have:

1. According to a 2014 study, left-handed people were found to be better drivers than those who are right-handed. This is believed to be because cars are designed for right-handed drivers, meaning left-handed drivers must pay more attention to detail.

2. While this isn’t a proven fact, left-handed people may have a better chance at becoming president in the U.S. Out of the past 15 American presidents, seven have been non-righties.

ALSO READ: Iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover shot 50 years ago

3. In time sensitive sports, it is harder for right-handed people to adjust when competing against left-handed people. This means that left-handers have an advantage when it comes to certain sports.

4. Researchers believe that left-handed people are wired in a way that makes them able to recover from a stroke better than right-handed people. In left-handers, the part of the brain in charge of staying alert can be spread out on both sides, while in right-handers it’s only on the right side.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Iconic Abbey Road album cover shot 50 years ago today

Just Posted

Thousands raised at 9th annual Rotary Duck Race

Winner of the Fiat 124 Spider convertible was Jody Makela

Maple Ridge Bears group volunteer gleaners

Group will harvest fruit and berries to remove attractants

Burrards face Shamrocks in WLA championship

Eliminate Salmonbellies in six games

Man charged after alleged robbery at a Maple Ridge business

Ian James Mackay has been charged with multiple offenses

Final rail crossing no longer needs routine horns

Maple Ridge, CP Rail add 225th Street crossing to list

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

Man wanted for sex assault in Saskatoon has been spotted in Abbotsford

Elio Schiaroli, 58, also wanted for robbery, unlawful confinement and more

Taiwanese tourist last seen entering Abbotsford hotel room in early July

Police seek public’s help to locate Ci Hong Liao, 31

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Abbotsford Airshow a success despite stubborn weather, says spokesperson

Early estimates show significant drop in attendence from last year

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

First rainbow crosswalks in Chilliwack add colour to First Nations commercial land

Squiala First Nation demonstrates inclusivity by painting two rainbow crosswalks in shopping plaza

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Most Read