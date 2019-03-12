Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

With a stack of textbooks in one arm and mounting debt in the other, more Canadian post-secondary students are turning to “sugar daddy” dating sites in hopes of funding their education.

Seeking Arrangement, a Las Vegas-based online dating site, released a list on Tuesday of the fastest growing “sugar baby schools” in Canada – including four post-secondary schools in B.C.

A sugar baby is a younger person who accepts gifts from an older person in exchange for a consensual romantic and sexual relationship.

At the top of the list is the University of Toronto, where 362 new students registered on the site in 2018, bringing the total to 1,170.

UBC ranked seventh, with 121 new signups and a total of 359. Eight-five new students from the University of the Fraser Valley in the Lower Mainland plugged in for a total of 175.

Vancouver Island University and Simon Fraser University also cracked the top 20, with 82 and 67 new signups, respectively.

According to founder Brandon Wade, the average monthly allowance for a sugar baby student is $2,925 – or double the amount earned working a part-time job. That’s compared to the average yearly tuition for an undergraduate degree of $6,000.

Sugar babies have been growing in popularity. The 2018 movie The New Romantic reveals the trials and tribulations of looking for romance as a sugar baby, featuring Riverdale’s Camila Mendes.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

Just Posted

UPDATE: Anti-abortion group plants flags in Maple Ridge

City hall said it allowed the park display to respect the applicant’s right to freedom of expression.

UPDATE: Homes evacuated Sunday in Maple Ridge

RCMP arrest one near Abernethy Way

UPDATE: B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch applies to open two pot stores in Maple Ridge

City looks at tacking on $500 fee for pot store applications.

Maple Ridge launch of Intrepid Reporter’s memoir

Veteran journalist George Garrett’s new memoir to be launched Mar. 16 in Maple Ridge

Heating upgrades for Maple Ridge school facilities

Harry Hooge, Riverside Centre receive funding for boiler and hot water systems.

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

Shooting happened at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

Most Read