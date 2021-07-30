In this undated photo provided Wednesday July 28, 2021, by Dominic Winter Auctioneers, showing a slice of cake from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the Royal Wedding of Britain’s Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on Wednesday 29 July 1981, that is up for auction. The cake was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House, who preserved the topping with cling film, and will be auctioned Aug. 11. (Dominic Winter Auctioneers via AP)

In this undated photo provided Wednesday July 28, 2021, by Dominic Winter Auctioneers, showing a slice of cake from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the Royal Wedding of Britain’s Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on Wednesday 29 July 1981, that is up for auction. The cake was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House, who preserved the topping with cling film, and will be auctioned Aug. 11. (Dominic Winter Auctioneers via AP)

Frosted relic: Slice of Lady Di’s wedding cake up for sale

Auction house doesn’t recommend eating the iced slice

Don’t let them eat this cake.

A slice of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cakes is up for auction 40 years after the nuptials watched around the world.

The iced slice came from one of the 23 official wedding cakes marking the July 29, 1981 marriage of the heir to the British throne and his shy 20-year-old bride. It features a marzipan base and a sugar onlay coat-of-arms, colored in gold, red, blue, and silver, on top.

The piece of cake was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House. Smith kept it in a floral cake tin and with a handmade label on the lid reading: “Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake” which she signed and dated 29/7/81.

Smith’s family sold the cake to a collector in 2008, but it is up for auction again Aug. 11. It is expected to fetch between 300 pounds ($418) and 500 pounds ($697), together with an order of service, ceremonial details and a royal wedding breakfast program.

“It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold,” Chris Albury, auctioneer and senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said. “But we advise against eating it.”

—THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RELATED: ‘I want to help people remember her’: Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Royal family

Previous story
From salt to stevia: B.C. couple nears full year without buying food
Next story
Ottawa drummer squirrelled away 1968 Joni Mitchell tape recorded by Jimi Hendrix

Just Posted

A lot of projects that are getting the grants in Lower Pitt and Fraser Rivers, are related to conserving sturgeon populations. Only catch-and-release fishing is allowed. (Craig Doucette/Special to The News)
Habitat Conservation Trust announces 5 grants for projects in Pitt River watershed

The provincial government has a downloadable PDF online where people can write thank you notes to front-line workers. (B.C. Government)
Make some noise Monday evening, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 holding fundraiser to help fellow Legion members in Lytton rebuild. (Black Press file)
Maple Ridge Legion holding fundraiser for Lytton

Three arrested for attempting to steal fibre optic cable in West Vancouver. (Twitter/@WestVanPolice)
Three arrested attempting to steal fibre optic cable in West Vancouver