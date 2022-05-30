DJ Shub poses for a photograph at the media wall after winning contemporary Indigenous artist of the year during the 2022 Juno Awards Broadcast at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location

Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth scheduled

Large-scale Canada Day celebrations will return to the national capital July 1, with most of the action taking place in a park just west of Parliament Hill.

Daytime and evening shows are scheduled for LeBreton Flats Park, capped off by a dazzling fireworks display.

Canadian Heritage says the extensive renovations to Parliament Hill’s Centre Block prompted the move away from the usual site of Canada Day festivities.

The celebrations will feature a lineup of musicians, including Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth.

Shub, a Mohawk DJ and music producer dubbed the godfather of powwow step, is one of a number of Indigenous artists set to appear at the celebrations.

Various activities are also slated for Place des festivals Zibi, just across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations backs cancelling Canada Day celebration

RELATED: PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Canada Day

Previous story
Victoria deemed a world-leading ‘workation’ destination: report

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Burrards began their new WLA campaign on Sunday. (Paul Evans Photography)
Maple Ridge Burrards lose their WLA season opener

Gary Bizzo has just been appointed executive director of the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Back to normal for Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Erica Williams, president of the Maple Ridge Historical Society, is hosting a tour of downtown Maple Ridge and also a tour of Maple Ridge Cemetery. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Museum offering historical walking tours for Seniors’ Week

Siblings, Dave from Surrey, and Emily from Maple Ridge, will be competing on Season 3 of Lego Masters. (Lego Masters Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge women competes on Season 3 of LEGO Masters