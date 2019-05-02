Grouse Mountain. Black Press Media file photo.

Get ready for the grind on Grouse Mountain

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

The grind is back at Grouse Mountain.

The 2.5-kilometre Grouse Grind opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m., after crews finished removing dangerous trees, scaling rock scaling and making general repairs.

“Thanks to the hard work of our regional park crews and the great weather we’ve been having, we are able to open the Grouse Grind Trail earlier than expected this year,” said John McEwen, chair of Metro Vancouver’s regional parks committee. “Everyone who’s anxious to hit the grind and enjoy the park’s breathtaking views can now do so.”

The hike is grueling, and hikers should be in good shape and bring a good set of shoes and lots of water.

The Grouse Mountain Regional Park was established in 2017. It consists of 75 hectares of conifer forest and steep terrain. A variety of species like black bear, cougar, barred owl and black-tailed deer live there.

RELATED: Grouse Mountains resident bears Coola and Grinder wake up from hibernation

In addition to the grind, there is also the BCMC Route and a section of the Baden Powell Trail to hike.

The park’s daily hours are from 6:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. And if you don’t want to hike up, there’s a gondola.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

Just Posted

Longtime sports volunteer, former Gazette reporter passes away

‘There were a lot of people Brian touched’

Pitt Meadows will look at creating a cemetery

Place of remembrance and burial site have strong community support - Simpson

Home Show 2019: TransLink’s info bus will engage you

People invited to step in and learn about transit

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

SRT to rock Ridge Meadows Home Show

Bands from the SRT School of Rock will be performing Saturday evening

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Harrison wolverine sighting ‘exciting’ for biologist

Wolverines have huge territories and seeing them near human settlement is not very common

Get ready for the grind on Grouse Mountain

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

Fundraising campaign launched to rebuild White Rock’s iconic pier

‘Friends of the Pier’ will seek to raise $2 million for construction project

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

Most Read