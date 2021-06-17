Goggling double-dog motorcycle sidecar brings smiles to B.C. commuters

Athena and Venus, ready to ride. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)Athena and Venus, ready to ride. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Brian Korzenowski rides with Athena, left, and Venus who are safely strapped in and goggled up with the wind in their fur. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)Brian Korzenowski rides with Athena, left, and Venus who are safely strapped in and goggled up with the wind in their fur. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Athena loves to chill on the wheel when they stop for break, Venus always takes the inside spot and Brian Korzenowski is the chauffeur. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)Athena loves to chill on the wheel when they stop for break, Venus always takes the inside spot and Brian Korzenowski is the chauffeur. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
“Where we goin’ dad?” (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)“Where we goin’ dad?” (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)

From the time they were three months old, Athena and Venus have had the wind in their fur and under their floppy ears riding sidecar on dad’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Sooke Road commuters may be familiar with the head-turning sight of Brian Korzenowski’s bike fitted with a sidecar that holds his two dogs, goggled up and strapped in. They ride everywhere with their dad, who’s happy to spread some joy.

People usually refer to the West Shore mortgage broker as “The Dog Guy,” so he named his business after it — the DogGone Mortgage Guy.

Athena and Venus are about 19 months old, and Rottweiler crossed with a German shepherd. Before them, he had two Rottweilers named Zeus and Apollo, who started it all.

