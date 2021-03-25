Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

Opening in May 2021, Golden will become home to two newly constructed suspensiosn bridges that will offer 360-degree views of the alpine scapes and surrounding scenery.

One of the bridges will become Canada’s highest suspension bridge, according to Pursuit, a hospitality company that has brought the bridges to the area.

The other bridge will hang at 80 metres and will provide its own scenic backdrop as well.

“The Columbia Valley is one of those remarkable places that is uniquely positioned to provide a stunning, yet accessible mountain experience,” says David Barry, Pursuit president.

“Whether you’re staying in Golden or making it a stop along your journey between Alberta and British Columbia, the Golden Skybridge will soon become an iconic experience for Canadian and international visitors alike.”

Pursuit will operate the Golden Skybridge in partnership with a group of local developers – led by Paul Deutsch and Rav Soomal – who have been working on the Rocky Mountain Adventure Park, which is set to open on May 1.

The Golden Skybridge will feature a three-kilometre-long nature walk weaving throughout the park and across both suspension bridges. Viewing platforms will provide guests with further opportunity to take in the picturesque landscapes.

An outdoor courtyard and cafe at the experience base will provide the perfect pre-and post-stop rest along the mountain journey.

The bridges will also feature a tandem bungee swing and 1,200-metre zipline spanning the canyon, which is slotted to open later this summer.

“There is such pristine natural beauty in this corner of British Columbia and the Golden Skybridge will provide visitors with an intimate look at such stunning mountain scenery,” said Deutsch.

“The Town of Golden is emerging as an impressive basecamp for exploring both the Columbia and Rocky mountains and we look forward to being a continued part of the region’s burgeoning tourism growth.”

