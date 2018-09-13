‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Sculptures of transgenic humans are set to turn heads at an upcoming art exhibit in Vancouver.

The grotesque – but also captivating – work by Australian sculptor Patricia Piccinini has garnered international attention, combining animalistic and human body parts together in pieces made out of silicon, fibreglass, Plasticine and human hair.

Piccinini’s immersing sculpture experience, called Curious Imaginings, will “challenge us to explore the social impacts of emerging biotechnology and our ethical limits in an age where genetic engineering and digital technologies are already pushing the boundaries of humanity,” art exhibit group Vancouver Biennale said in a news release this week.

The hyper-realist “world of oddly captivating, somewhat grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures” will be the artist’s first exhibition in a non-museum setting, transforming a wing of the 105-year-old Patricia Hotel.

Piccini’s work has already attracted international art lovers in exhibits across the globe, including a 2016 exhibit that saw 450,000 people attend.

View this post on Instagram

Caught Patricia before she disappeared last week💡🤱🐒

A post shared by Sara (@saragraceweston) on

View this post on Instagram

Playing here tonight! #piccininigoma

A post shared by Alister Wright (@al242) on

The show runs from Sept. 14 until Dec. 15.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
