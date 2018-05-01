Grouse Grind set to open May 2

Warmer temperatures have cleared ice and snow from the trail

The Grouse Grind is set to open on Wednesday, May 2 after being closed for more than four months due to ice and snow on the trail.

According to Metro Vancouver, who operate the 2.9 kilometre trail up the face of Grouse Mountain, recent rain and warmer temperatures have melted the snow that was stubbornly sticking to the trail.

However, the initial opening for the season will be short lived; safety maintenance will close the trail on May 22.

The Grouse Grind is open daily from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m..

