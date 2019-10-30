(File)

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Mother Nature’s scary weather forecast has spooked some Quebec towns and cities — including Montreal — into postponing trick-or-treating festivities until Friday.

What began with a handful of suburban towns opting to push back Halloween celebrations due to heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast for Thursday evening culminated with Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city also announcing plans to postpone.

Environment Canada says the amount of rain could surpass 50 millimetres and winds could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour in the south of the province, while significant snow is expected in northwestern and central Quebec.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted Wednesday that the rain and winds were enough to ask parents and kids to wait one more night.

The mayor of Ste-Julie, Que., Suzanne Roy, says her city has received requests in the past to move Halloween festivities due to weather, but this is the first time it’s been done.

Roy says she believes most citizens are happy with the one-day delay.

READ MORE: Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Just Posted

VIDEO: Countdown to BC Summer Games continues in Maple Ridge with volunteer rally

Teams led by 14 directors will be working over the coming months in preparation for the July games

Maple Ridge company files patent for Invisibility Cloak

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Poppy pinned onto Maple Ridge mayor to launch campaign

Ceremonial presentations of the ‘first poppy’ kicked off the Remembrance drive locally on Tuesday

Asking public input on Pitt Meadows development

Three public events about North Lougheed Study Area in November

Third Rotary Club coming to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Breakfast club would be called Maple Meadows Sunrise Club

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Woman charged in stabbing death of common-law husband in Vancouver

Shane Tolmie, 26, was found suffering from a stab wound inside his Downtown Eastside in June 2018

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

Most Read