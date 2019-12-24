Santa and his sleigh fly over India as they deliver gifts this Christmas. (NORAD)

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Ho-ho-ho! Merry Christmas (Eve)!

It’s setting up to be a busy day for the jolly old fellow, as Santa Claus sets out to deliver gifts to billions of people around the world.

As of 9 a.m. PT on Christmas Eve, Santa had already delivered nearly two billion presents, and maybe a few lumps of coal, to good kids around the world.

Want to know when Santa will drop by your house? Track Santa’s location live, right here.

Meanwhile, trackers – both young and old – worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts. In Canada, operators are stationed at CFB North Bay, an air force based north of Toronto.

It was just more than 60 years ago when a misprinted advertisement led to the annual tradition enjoyed globally.

In 1955, a newspaper advertisement that directed children to call Santa direct included the wrong number.

Instead of directing kids to call Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defence Command in Colorado. In 1958, NORAD took on the tradition.

Trackers can talk to an operator by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

Just Posted

Coping with a Charlie Brown Christmas tree

Tree for everyone who doesn’t fit the mold

On Cooking: Homemade crackers for New Year’s Eve

Unique crackers for the midnight soiree

Trains departing early for Maple Ridge

Christmas Eve schedule for WCE

5-year-old Maple Ridge boy stuffs more than 300 stockings for homeless

Will be handed out at the Salvation Army and Alouette Heights on Christmas Day

Pedestrian struck in Maple Ridge, not expected to survive

Man, 58, was hit near 223rd Street and Lougheed Highway on Saturday.

From Russia with love

Students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows create art showing what the holidays mean to them.

Burnaby RCMP appeal for help after hit-and-run leaves boy, 13, with ‘serious’ injuries

RCMP said they do not have a description of the car or driver.

Man found dead in South Surrey home, IHIT investigating

‘No ongoing threat to the public,’ police say

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Most Read