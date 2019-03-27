‘A true queen goes anywhere #ForTheThrone, even beyond the Wall. Birgit has staked her claim​.’ (HBO photo)

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

A promotional campaign to get fans hyped for the final season of the HBO series Game of Thrones has put a spotlight on the mountains of B.C.’s Tumbler Ridge, of all places.

Ahead of the eighth season premiere on April 14, promoters hid six thrones in different places around the world. One of those thrones was spotted this week by Kevin and Birgit Sharman while they were exploring near Babcock Creek.

The pair came face to face with two men in medieval capes guarding the show’s distinctive throne.

“Had a little adventure today at Babcock Creek,” Kevin posted on Instagram.

This is the fifth throne to be found so far. Others have been discovered in Sweden, England, Spain and Brazil.

More shots from a surprising day! #forthethrone

