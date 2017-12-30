Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists stopped on the Coquihalla Highway due to avalanche control were treated to a game of shinny that broke out in the right hand lane while the players waited for traffic to start flowing again.

A fellow motorist snapped a photo showing off the long line of cars as well as the beautiful scenery and posted it to twitter.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Icicle forming on DriveBC cam shows just how cold it is

Just Posted

Rustlers host holiday hockey tournaments

Midget tournament coming up in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows brothers cycling for Canada

Alex and Ryan Tougas named to national BMX teams

Maple Ridge workshop teaches the art of light and sound

Tech-nique workshop teaches the skill of lighting and sound for a live concert event

Online fundraiser started for parents whose baby died in his sleep

Campaign to help grieving Woods family of Abbotsford

Winter storm knocks out power for over 100,000 in Fraser Valley

Small number of households still without power in Whonnock

UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Emergency responders rush to Anita Place Tent City

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Plea for used Christmas trees by Langley animal rehab centre gets generous response

Critter Care had all it needed in less than a day

VIDEO: Fraser Highway closed through Langley

Winter storm downs power lines

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Most Read

  • Hockey on the highway

    A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway