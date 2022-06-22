‘Honey needs wheels’: Island animal rescue fundraises for paralyzed, abandoned pup

The organization plans to try physiotherapy but says: ‘Honey needs wheels’

Honey needs new wheels after being found paralyzed on the side of a road. (GVAC/Facebook)

A Victoria animal rescue is raising funds for a paralyzed pup found abandoned roadside.

Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders took to social media after the dog was found abandoned by the side of the road “paralyzed and helpless.”

Honey was found beside the road near the picnic area at Island View Beach, a GVAC spokesperson told Black Press Media. The pup appears to be about one to three years old and was picked up by CRD Animal Control before being handed off to the animal crusaders after stabilization at WAVES (West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital in Langford). The animal is receiving ongoing care at Elk Lake Veterinary and scheduled for further examination of her mobility possibilities Thursday (June 23).

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island animal videos we watched in 2021

“This sweet girl, Honey, needs wheels,” the social media post reads. “We’ve got some vetting to do and some medications and physical therapy to try, but we think wheels may make this muffin the happiest girl.”

Founded in 1973, GVAC is a volunteer-run organization that aims to put as close to 100 per cent of donations as possible to rescue and care of pets.

Visit gvacrescue.ca to donate to the cause, or Honey’s mobility.

READ ALSO: Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top New York court rules

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfarePhilanthropySaanich PeninsulaWest Shore