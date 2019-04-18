It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but four snails battled neck-and-neck in a hotly contested race in White Rock this week.

White Rock Elementary Grade 3 students Alexa and Jennifer collected four snails from their garden yesterday, and after watching how eager the animals were to crawl away, the girls decided to host a race.

According to Alexa’s father, the pair thought it would be funny, considering the slow pace of the snails.

“Alexa drew a finish line with a crayon chalk and called me to take a video,” Alexa’s father, Virg Barba, said in an email to the Peace Arch News. “When I got out with my phone, I figured it would take forever for a one-foot lap.”

The video, which about took 10 minutes to film, was edited using time lapse, to just 17 seconds.

The winning snail was unavailable for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island
Next story
Rare ‘Snow Tower’ tree blooming in Vancouver city park

Just Posted

Maple Ridge public hearing blasts housing plan near river

People spoke for three hours against 26 homes

Pitt council pay increases partly in reaction to federal tax changes

Total cost of implementing the recommendations is an increase of $90,110 for council remuneration.

Party bus safety rules now in place

Maple Ridge family can now step back

Letter: ‘Prison system does not work for the taxpayers’

‘Other countries have moved away from such an antiquated and ineffective system.’

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Paddling and pancakes, cleaning Katzie Slough shore

The fourth biannual canoe tour of the Katzie Slough took place on Sunday

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

B.C. RCMP arrest foreign national in connection to airport thefts

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Rare ‘Snow Tower’ tree blooming in Vancouver city park

A plant rarely grown in Canada is now flowering at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

VIDEO: Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby sets new Abbotsford Centre record

Debut event sells over 1,000 tickets at the door on Saturday

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Most Read