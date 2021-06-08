The Harrison Festival Society recently announced “Harrison Festival of the Arts: Farm Edition”, live programming coming this summer from July 10 to 18 at the family-run Holberg Farm in Agassiz. (Graphic/Harrison Festival Society)

The Harrison Festival Society recently announced “Harrison Festival of the Arts: Farm Edition”, live programming coming this summer from July 10 to 18 at the family-run Holberg Farm in Agassiz. (Graphic/Harrison Festival Society)

It’s back: Harrison Festival of the Arts ready to rock the Fraser Valley this summer

Tickets go on sale on June 16

One of Agassiz-Harrison’s most anticipated annual events is set to make a comeback.

Harrison Festival Society announced a return to live music with Harrison Festival of the Arts: Farm Edition, coming July 10 to 18 at the Holberg Farm in Agassiz.

As restrictions related to COVID-19 begin to lift, the Festival will host small, outdoor concerts once more. The Holberg farm was tested as a concert site last summer during the Festival Society’s Still Running concert series, in which an audience of 50 safely distanced spectators enjoyed the works of folk trio Bentall Taylor Ulrich. The Still Running series included several virtual concerts from folk and world musicians from across Canada.

RELATED: Harrison Festival Society announces intimate concert series with July 11 show

The first weekend of the festival will celebrate B.C.’s musical and cultural diversity with members of the B.C. World Music Collective, including flamenco artist Farnaz Ohadi, marimba virtuoso Robin Layne and the Rhythm Makers and Celtic-Latin hybrid La Banda Landa.

Weeknight performances will showcase Canada’s world and folk talents, including Chilliwack’s own Crescent Sky, Big Easy Funk Ensemble, Metis dance and fiddle artist V’ni Dansi and Chinese fusion ensemble Silk Road, just to name a few. The festival culminates on Sunday, July 18, with Vancouver’s famous gospel trio The Sojourners.

The festival will be without its usual Children’s Day with crafts and activities, but there will be a special daytime family concert on Wednesday, July 14 featuring History of Motown singer Krystal dos Santos.

RELATED: Still Running Online concert series releases final video

An art exhibit featuring local photographer Joe Gadsby will be at Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs in July. The Harrison Festival society is working to put together hands-on workshops and keeping a close eye on future COVID-19 guideline changes.

Tickets for Harrison Festival of the Arts go on sale June 16. For a complete lineup, list of events, safety guidelines and more, visit harrisonfestival.com.

