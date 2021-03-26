Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)

Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

'We don't rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!'

Kamloops fire crews rescued a small dog from the mechanical grips of a reclining chair on Wednesday evening.

“We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!” Kamloops Fire Rescue wrote on its Facebook page.

We don't rescue cats out of trees anymore,… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!

One of our…

Posted by Kamloops Fire Rescue on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Bean’s family quickly called the fire department once they realized she had gotten her head stuck in the couch’s reclining mechanism. Within “a few minutes,” the family said firefighters showed up at their home and dismantled the couch to free the dog.

”They were really calm and really cared about Bean’s safety,” read a statement from one of the family members shared by Kamloops Fire Rescue in the same Facebook post.

The fire department said Bean is doing well, and the family even sent a photo of the now-unstuck pup to firefighters the next morning.

“We are happy to report that Bean, her owners, and the couch are all doing just fine today.”

Posted by Kamloops Fire Rescue on Thursday, March 25, 2021

