Photo of a couple offering drinks and snacks to drivers caught in the snowstorm in Surrey early Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo: twitter.com/GrewalParambir)

Kudos to couple for feeding drivers stuck in Surrey snow storm — but who are they?

‘Bless this couple,’ responded local musician Dawn Pemberton on Twitter

While traffic was snarled in Surrey during Tuesday night’s snowstorm, at least two people were trying to make life a little better for motorists caught in the chaos.

At 12:31 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30), Parmbir Grewal tweeted a photo of a Sikh couple giving out drinks and snacks to drivers in the area of 104 Avenue, at around midnight.

“Bless this couple,” responded local musician Dawn Pemberton on the social media website.

“This is so wonderful,” tweeted @Eileenvee.

Below Grewal’s tweet, others also applauded the effort to help the motorists stuck in traffic.

Can anyone help identify the couple? We’d like to talk to them, to add to this story about their efforts. Contact reporter Tom Zillich by email, below.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
