Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Last captive walruses in Canada moved to new SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi

Boris, Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday

Canada’s three remaining captive walruses have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld says it has acquired Marineland’s last two walruses and a third from the Quebec Aquarium.

The aquarium in Quebec City says Boris and Marineland’s Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Quebec Aquarium says the move went well and that one of their trainers will remain with Boris as he adapts to the new home.

SeaWorld says its massive new indoor park in Abu Dhabi will be built on five levels and be the first of its kind in the region.

Marineland did not respond to a request for comment.

VIDEO: Vancouver Aquarium introduces two new baby walruses from Quebec

Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably
Next story
Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

Just Posted

Joshy Reddy and her father Dan. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman searching for kidney donor online

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested nine shoplifters during an enforcement blitz. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Nine shoplifters arrested during blitz in Pitt Meadows

Hundreds attended the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society fundraising gala on Saturday evening. (Special to The News)
Fundraising gala features South Asian culture

The Ridge Meadows Rustlers U15 A1 team has advanced to the final four tournament for Pacific Coast. (Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Facebook)
Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey has two teams advance to final four