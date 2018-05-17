Last minute campers still have options near the Village of Harrison. (Unsplash)

Last-minute long weekend camping still available near Harrison Hot Springs

Sites open for all types of campers

Life gets busy – and sometimes, long weekend plans aren’t at the top of the priority list until the day the weekend starts. As Victoria Day looms, last-minute planners are scrambling to find ways to enjoy the great outdoors for the weekend that unofficially kicks off the rest of summer.

Here are some of the options with first come, first serve (FCFS) options, or with spots available for reservation in the Harrison area. Officials have warned for people to keep their eyes on water levels and evacuation statuses as water has been rising steadily in the Fraser River over the past three weeks and statuses can change quickly.

Sasquatch Provincial Park

Spots at the coveted Sasquatch park are still available, including Hicks, Bench and Lakeside campgrounds.

Located north of Harrison Hot Springs, the park is an irresistible draw for outdoor junkies. Unique second-growth birch forests surround campers and the area’s stunning, picture-esque mountain ridges provide a back drop for hiking and picnicking.

For more information and to book a site online, visit discovercamping.ca.

Harrison Springs Camping and RV Park

Looking for a camping experience within the boundaries of a quaint and charming B.C. Village? This gated campground is inside the Village of Harrison Hot Springs and is walking distance from restaurants, shops, hot springs and of course – the lake.

The site has washrooms, showers, laundries and even wireless internet.

Visit harrisonsprings.com for more information.

Chehalis River Campground

This 71-site campground is located along the banks of the Chehalis River, offering steelhead fishing, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, boating and hiking, along with opportunities to explore the beautiful area by car.

Sites are nestled in old-growth forest and provide access to 1.5 kilometres of river front. Each site has a picnic table and fire pit, and access to outhouses located around the property.

Travelers, vacationers, tenters, bikers, seasonal campers, caravans and large groups are welcome.

At least 60 per cent of the sites are offered on a FCFS basis. Site is cash only. For more information and directions, visit westharrisonreservations.com.

Twenty Mile Bay

Only 40 per cent of the 52 sites at Twenty Mile Bay are available for FCFS campers, but the gorgeous Harrison Lake peninsula and old growth forest might just be worth the risk. With access to over 1.5 kilometres of beach facing north and south on the west shore of the lake and a boat launch for small boats, this site is perfect for boaters and swimmers alike.

Kayakers, fishers and water adventurists will be more than satisfied with this site, and hikers can venture onto a six-kilometre old road trail with stunning views heading north from the property.

Picnic tables, fire pits and outhouses are available on site as well as firewood for sale.

Travelers, vacationers, tenters, bikers, seasonal campers, caravans and large groups are welcome. Site is cash only. For more information and directions, visit westharrisonreservations.com.

Weaver Bay

Anglers and fishing fanatics rejoice! Only 45 minutes from Harrison Hot Springs is Weaver Bay, located on a stocked fishing lake and offering a dock for small boats. The three-hour, six-kilometre Denham trail take visitors on a beautiful nature hike around the lake.

Sites include fire pits, picnic tables and access to outhouses. Access requires four-wheel drive.

For directions and more information, visit westharrisonreservations.com.

Wood Lake

Want to go off the map without losing camping amenities like fire rings and firewood for sale? This large site has camping areas on each side of the lake and is accessed by a gravel logging road. As with most lake-side sites, canoeing, kayaking, fishing and boating are some of the perks of being next to the great Harrison Lake. A trail circling the lake ensure land-adventurers have options too!

Just 40 per cent of sites are FCFS.

For directions and more information, visit westharrisonreservations.com.

