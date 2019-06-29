Light a candle and celebrate! The iPhone turns 12

The iPhone’s popularity can be traced back to the release of the first iPhone in 2007. (Pixabay/Pexels)

Most of us don’t spend too much time thinking about our phones. We may obsess over social media “likes” and text messages, but it’s easy to forget about the device itself. For iPhone users, it may feel like they’ve had the device within arms’ reach since the dawn of time, but the iPhone is only 12 years old.

On this day in 2007, the very first iPhone hit the markets. It ran on iPhone OS 1, could only connect to AT&T network and had an 8GB storage limit. The phone also only carried Apple apps as the App Store wasn’t unveiled until the following year.

Steve Jobs announced the first generation iPhone — iPhone EDGE — in January 2007 in San Francisco at the Macworld conference. He pointed out that the existing smartphones had too much plastic and too many buttons.

This was Apple’s first foray into touchscreens. Other smartphones had touchscreen technology before the iPhone, but the screens were much smaller and the keyboards were separate. The iPod Touch was released later in 2007 and brought touchscreen technology to the iPod line.

The first iPhone was discontinued by Apple shortly after the iPhone 3G was announced. The company decided there was a new favourite in the Apple family and even went so far as to declare their first device obsolete in 2013.

The first iPhone continues to be outshone each time the company reveals their new devices to the world like proud parents.

Apple’s iOS 13 update is set to launch in the fall of 2019 and will include Dark Mode to reduce the screen’s effect on the user’s eyes, upgraded security, new 3D maps and more. Check out the iOS 13 preview to view the new features.

