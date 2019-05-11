London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

The Black Press Media-partnered contest will feature two new categories

The London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest returns to Black Press Media readers with a twist this year.

The contest will feature two new categories, West Coast Adventure and Mobile Phone Entry.

Last year, we received more than 25,000 photos from across Western Canada, with Harrison Hot Springs resident Angeline Haslett taking home the title for her photo of a singer in the throes of a performance.

READ MORE: Meet the winners of the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

This year’s prizes include London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6,000, and a trip for two to see the northern lights in the Yukon, valued at $1,800 from Air North. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

The categories this year are scenic Canada, wildlife, love where you live, festivals + events, people, mobile phone entry, and West Coast adventure.

To enter for a chance to be crowned the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year, click here.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Just Posted

Things to do this weekend in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Art Studio Tour both days, Haney Farmer’s market on Saturday

MacDuff’s Call: We should be protecting Alouette River watershed first

Why is Maple Ridge council is willing to risk so much for so little?

Record high temperatures continue in Pitt Meadows

More sun in the forecast for Saturday through Monday

Nine-year-old struck in crosswalk in Maple Ridge

Child taken to hospital; injuries not known.

Two Maple Ridge goalies to Team BC camp

Fowle and Kelsey will try out for under-16 team

London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

The Black Press Media-partnered contest will feature two new categories

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

Trudeau says B.C. money laundering report is ‘extremely alarming’

B.C. ranks fourth for money laundering among a division of six regions in Canada

B.C. Speaker apologizes for speech that says Hells Angels, Mafia ‘successful’

Speaker says when he mentioned Hells Angels, Mafia and U.S. President Donald Trump as examples of leaders

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

A happy ending: Two grey whales stranded on B.C. beach headed back to sea

The mother and calf got stuck in Boundary Bay during low tide

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Surrey

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

VIDEO: Giants stave off elimination with 4-3 win at home

A triumph in Game 5 in Langley earns the Vancouver hockey team another trip to Prince Albert

Most Read