Lost dog that showed up at Burnaby RCMP detachment turned over to SPCA

SPCA will try and reunite Snow with her family

Snow, a lost dog, showed up at the Burnaby RCMP detachment on New Year’s Day. She has since been handed over to the BC SPCA to help find her owners. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

A lost dog found at the Burnaby RCMP detachment is now at the BC SPCA and awaiting a reunion with her family.

“This beauty came to us cold & (sic) scared early this morning. We’re still searching for her family,” the detachment said in a tweet on New Year’s Day.

The dog, appropriately nicknamed Snow– and believed to be a samoyed – as the police don’t know her real name, was handed over to the SPCA on Sunday.

“We think they have a great chance of locating her family in the coming day,” the police tweeted.

This beauty came to us cold & scared early this morning. We’re still searching for her family. Thanks for spreading the word & please keep it up. We’ve named her “Snow” She’ll be brought to @BC_SPCA by the end of shift. We’re staying Pawsitive #Burnaby #samoyed pic.twitter.com/miJmBDs6ix — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) January 2, 2021

Snow is now with @BC_SPCA We think they have a great chance of locating her family in the coming days. Maybe tomorrow she’ll be with family, until tomorrow we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll try to keep you informed. Thanks for all the caring comments.#WeMissYouSnow ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/Ve9OusUOk9 — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) January 3, 2021

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCADogsPoliceSPCA