Snow, a lost dog, showed up at the Burnaby RCMP detachment on New Year’s Day. She has since been handed over to the BC SPCA to help find her owners. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

Snow, a lost dog, showed up at the Burnaby RCMP detachment on New Year’s Day. She has since been handed over to the BC SPCA to help find her owners. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

Lost dog that showed up at Burnaby RCMP detachment turned over to SPCA

SPCA will try and reunite Snow with her family

A lost dog found at the Burnaby RCMP detachment is now at the BC SPCA and awaiting a reunion with her family.

“This beauty came to us cold & (sic) scared early this morning. We’re still searching for her family,” the detachment said in a tweet on New Year’s Day.

The dog, appropriately nicknamed Snow– and believed to be a samoyed – as the police don’t know her real name, was handed over to the SPCA on Sunday.

“We think they have a great chance of locating her family in the coming day,” the police tweeted.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCADogsPoliceSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9
Next story
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

Just Posted

I love Christmas because… kindergarten students from Whonnock Elementary share their thoughts. (Special to The News)
Kindergarteners in rural Maple Ridge say why they love Christmas

Youngest students from Whonnock Elementary share their holiday thoughts and art

Cannabis for sale in the retail market. (Black Press files)
Lack of retail cannabis fuels the black market, say store owners

Cities such as Pitt Meadows not allowing cannabis stores two years after legalization

David Allison shared this picture taken along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Still waters offer near pristine reflection

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Artur Siewierski shared this picture taken in 2020 at the Osprey provincial marine park on Pitt Lake, one of the world’s few tidal lakes, and apparently among the largest. “The water is clear and pristine but you have to watch the tides when beaching the boat as it might get stuck when the tide goes low. Not many people are aware of the beautiful, long beaches at the Osprey Provincial Marine Park. It’s a beautiful and tranquilizing place one can get to by boat or kayak. A true gem around Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows,” said Siewierski, who spent a warm summer night sleeping on this boat. “It was quite the experience when I got awaken at 4am hearing a loud banging against the boat. It thought I hit the rocks but it was just a sudden gust of wind and waves. Wide awake, I watched with awe the warm sun rising above the horizon.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Caressing sunset on Pitt Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Karen Telford shared a picture of the sun shining through the trees along the Spirea Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park recently. “A great day to get outside and enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Mother Nature’s bounty shines in Golden Ears park

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, that Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, concluding with a special tribute on Friday, Jan. 8. The longtime and beloved host died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones,

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe (inset) filed multiple complaints about maskless gatherings at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same Langley complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley church fined second time for ignoring B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

Defiance is ‘blatantly obvious,’ says owner of neighbouring business, who filed complaint

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Construction cranes tower above condos under construction near southeast False Creek in Vancouver on February 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. property values went up 4.2% in 2020 as most homeowners see ‘moderate increases’

Every region in B.C. reported a zero to 10 per cent increase in valuation, although individual cities differ

Two tiny homes that were stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes in Surrey last week were recovered by police on New Year’s Eve. (Rolling Bear Tiny Homes Facebook photo)
Tiny homes stolen from Surrey lot recovered by police

RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team called in to help recover two log-cabin style homes

The only identifying mark on the lost urn is the initials B.J. carved into its base. (Chilliwack RCMP)
RCMP look for custodian of urn left at Chilliwack bus stop

Someone found the urn in late November and turned it over to police

Snow, a lost dog, showed up at the Burnaby RCMP detachment on New Year’s Day. She has since been handed over to the BC SPCA to help find her owners. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)
Lost dog that showed up at Burnaby RCMP detachment turned over to SPCA

SPCA will try and reunite Snow with her family

Most Read