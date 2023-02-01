Britannia Brewing Company is expanding to Lake Country in 2023. (@britanniabrewingco/Instagram)

Britannia Brewing Company is expanding to Lake Country in 2023. (@britanniabrewingco/Instagram)

Lower Mainland brewery expanding to Lake Country

Britannia Brewing Company opened in Steveston in 2016 and expanded to Ladner in 2021

Lake Country is getting a new brewery.

Britannia Brewing Company is set to expand to Lake Country with a brewery and tap room, according to their website.

The brewery originally opened in Steveston in August 2016, and expanded to Ladner in June 2021.

Lake Country’s location is expected to open during the summer of this year.

It is expected to be their flagship location where all their beer is brewed.

Britannia’s second Richmond location, which was just for buying and refilling growlers, is closing as a result.

A preview of the Lake Country location will be available soon.

READ MORE: ‘I sacrificed everything to get this going’: Kelowna’s newest thrift store opening a success

READ MORE: Tiki beach bar in West Kelowna up for lease

