Image credit: Twitter/@MattJ777

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

In what could not be a more Canadian Olympic moment, a rather curious moose was snapped enjoying some Olympic coverage on the CBC.

Matt Duncombe‏ shared the photo on Twitter yesterday of the “friendly neighbourhood moose” peeking in his deck window in Calgary, trying to stay up to date on the Olympic bobsled action.

Related: Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

He wrote “@CBCOlympics Your coverage is attracting a diverse audience. #MooseareCanadianstoo”

The photo has received more than 2,900 retweets, 8,900 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Uh excuse me…did Virtue and Moir skate yet?” said Lisa MacColl in response.

“Doesn’t get more Canadian than that! #TeamCanada #TeamMoose,” added Virginia Gaffney.

Related: Traffic-sign abiding Fernie deer caught on tape

Related: SUV races moose along Similkameen roadway

Related: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events

Canada reacts to Cassie Sharpe's Olympic gold

