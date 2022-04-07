Multimillion-dollar B.C. houses up for grabs in Hometown Heroes lottery

One of the grand prize homes is located in Lake Country at Lakestone – 9479 Ledgestone Road (Contributed)

Tickets in the 2022 Hometown Heroes Lottery are now on sale.

The Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation along with the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund are selling tickets to raise funds for specialized adult health services and research at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, and Vancouver Community Health Services.

“The medical teams at VGH, UBC Hospital and many other health care centres under our umbrella – which support all British Columbians – are empowered to offer world-class health care thanks to the generous support of the Hometown Heroes Lottery,” says Angela Chapman, President and CEO, VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation. “Lottery funds go towards purchasing cutting-edge, life-saving medical equipment and technology and puts it in the hands of our specialized health care teams. These funds today help support the future of health care – for all of us.”

This year’s lottery has 10 grand prize options with the largest prize package being a home in South Surrey valued more than $2.7 million. Homes in Lake Country and Penticton are also up for grabs. The total number of prizes to be won is 3,220.

Get your tickets early as last year’s lottery sold out fast. Tickets can be purchased from now until July 14 at heroeslottery.com.

