‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

A novice driver behind the wheel of a $300,000 car was issued a $368 ticket and a seven-day impoundment for speeding by a Vancouver playground.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Vancouver police traffic unit said officers caught the driver going more than 70 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometre-per-hour playground zone, at the helm of an orange McLaren.

According to ICBC, it can take 76 metres to come to a stop at that speed, compared to only 18 metres when travelling at 30 kilometres per hour.

The Twitter posthas caused many to criticize what they are calling “low fines” for speeders.

B.C.’s fines when speeding in a playground or construction zone can range between $196 to $483, and a seven-day impoundment, and go up to to 30 or 60 days for repeat offenders.

Drivers caught speeding also pay a risk premium, which varies based on the number of convictions in a three-year period.

