Dennis Demetrioff (BCLC handout)

New Lotto Max winner of a $500,000 prize, plans to ‘get cozy’

In 2020, B.C. lottery players have claimed more than $75 million in winnings from Lotto Max

Dennis Demetrioff, is Lotto Max Extra’s latest winner of a $500,000 prize from the Sept. 4 draw.

Amid COVID-19, Demetrioff plans on sharing his unexpected win with his two children. However, the Victoria resident wants to first spruce his house up with the new funds in his pocket.

“It has been a few years since I have bought any new furniture,” said Demetrioff. “I might replace a few pieces in the house such as a couch – and get myself a new bed.”

In terms of celebrating, Demetrioff says he would rather get comfy on a brand-new mattress or an extra-comfy couch and lay low for a little while.

Demetrioff describes himself as “low key,” when he purchased his winning ticket at the Fairway Market on Jacklin Road, where he later returned to scan for the win.

“I may not be overly excitable, but it is still very exciting,” he said.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Just Posted

High winds bring power outages in Maple Ridge

More than 3,200 Hydro customers in the dark just after noon

MAP: COVID-19 positive test increase 34% from August to September in Ridge Meadows

As of Sept. 31, number of reported cases increased to 159 from 119 in September, BC CDC reports

BCNDP promises new high school in Pitt Meadows

Beare also commits to property buy for new school in Maple Ridge

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

LETTER: Turn to federal care home system for long-term jobs, not pipeline

A Pitt Meadows reader calls for Trudeau to rethink his priorities

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

VIDEO: Chilliwack mourning loss of two young women in Ballam Road crash

Family and friends have identified those who have died and one who is clinging to life in hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

VIDEO: A record-setting four touchdowns in one game by B.C. football star Chase Claypool

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident becomes first Steelers rookie to hit mark

Most Read