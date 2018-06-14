(Whistler Blackcomb)

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

A new suspension bridge is set to open in Whistler this summer, and the operator released a sneak peek of just how high and long the attraction will be.

The 427-ft-long mountaintop bridge is being constructed 7,200 feet above sea level.

It’s one of a handful of new attractions that are part of Vail Resorts’s effort to revamp the ski resort, with a new gondola on Blackcomb Mountain, 21 kilometres of new trails in the mountain bike park, and more.

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

The bridge is located next to the Peak Chair’s summit station, and measures 98 feet longer than the Sea to Sky suspension bridge.

Artistic rendering od new suspension bridge at Whistler Mountain (KSalin Land Planning)

