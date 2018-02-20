Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

It’s been chilly, to say the least.

Two B.C. communities broke records for reaching new below-freezing temperatures Monday, according to Environment Canada, due to an arctic ridge making its way across the province.

Sechelt reached -7.5 C, breaking a record of -7 C from 1986.

In Yoho National Park, temperatures dipped to -32.7 C, about four degrees cooler than the former record of -28.5 C set back in 2011.

Despite the rest of B.C. not reaching historically cold temperatures, some are faring better than others in the cold.

Clearing the Coquihalla from earlier today. One of our views of maintenance contractors on Highway 5. . pic.twitter.com/fmCBrrldHB — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 18, 2018