Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)

People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

British Columbians have been writing to John Horgan to voice their frustration on the delayed SkyTrain project to the University of B.C. – but somehow have confused the province’s premier with a professor 4,700 kilometres away with the same name.

Professor John Horgan, who teaches psychology at Georgia State University, took to Twitter Wednesday to let his “Canadian friends” know that those writing to him have the wrong man.

“I appreciate your frustration and know there are implications for the whole province not just UBC, but I am not the John Horgan you seek.”

In response, the premier apologized for the mixup along with a photo of a handwritten card.

“When it’s safe, you’ll have to come visiti beautiful B.C.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to spend $14.9 billion in funding over the next eight years on public transportation projects around the country, including in Metro Vancouver.

Extending the Broadway SkyTrain to the university campus is part of the Mayors’ Council 10-year vision, with a price tag of $3.3 to $3.8 billion.

ALSO READ: TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

Details on what federal funding will be doled out to B.C. projects have not yet been determined.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Just Posted

A Maple Ridge resident measured about 4 cm of snow that fell by midday on Saturday, Feb. 13. (@Sharpee2/Twitter)
Rain on the way for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Sun not expected again until Tuesday next week

Second Shot drill team and their mini-horses tour Maple Ridge on Valentine’s Day. L to R: Julie MacMillan, Jesse, Darcey Bessemer, Renegade, Allison Geofroy, and Cash. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News)
Valentine’s Day pony express delivers lots of love

Three mini horses and their handlers toured Maple Ridge Sunday

Maple Ridge firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous materials call on Feb. 17, 2021. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: Hazardous materials incident along rail lines in Maple Ridge false alarm

Train car which appeared to be leaking, caused trains to stop both ways near Maple Crescent

MLA Bob D’Eith checks out new supportive housing with Coast Mental Health CEO Darrell Burnham. The non-profit has been named a top employer.(THE NEWS files)
Non-profit running supportive housing in Maple Ridge named top employer

Coast Mental Health wins provincial honour for the first time

Evan Seal is the general manager of the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
New manager at Friends in Need Food Bank

‘You really feel like you’re making a difference…’ says Seal

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Kandace “Kandy” and Donnie Musgrove on their wedding day. (McKenzie Shea Photography)
With days left to live, Vancouver Island woman gets dream wedding

Community vendors pull together to deliver free, last minute wedding

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

Surrey councillors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke. (Photos: Now-Leader files)
Surrey councillors take their fight against Surrey policing transition B.C.-wide

Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke have sent a letter to well over 1,000 elected officials in local governments across the province

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

Most Read