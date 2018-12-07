PHOTO: The People’s Choice winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

Sylvia Motala of Whitehorse is the 2018 People’s Choice Award winner, for her photo May Silence Make You Strong, captured in Atlin, B.C.

Nearly 4,000 people voted for their favourite photos in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award – and the results are in.

Sylvia Motala of Whitehorse will receive a $250 London Drugs gift card for her photo May Silence Make You Strong, captured in Atlin, B.C.

Submitted under the category “Love where you live,” Motala’s photo garnered 1,233 votes of the 36,190 cast in total.

In an interview Friday, she said she’d been walking the streets of the northern B.C. community during an overnight trip when she came across the mural painted on the side of a building.

“I think the photo shows the culture, it’s very strongly connected to people who live here in the Yukon and Atlin,” she told Black Press Media.

“It’s a symbol of the people who live here.”

Honourable mentions in the people’s choice contest include Fireworks at the Fair by Jessica Nelson, who placed second with 1,186 votes, and Fresh Raspberries shot by Lori Greer, who took third place with 980 votes.

Barb Doughty, from Victoria, also took home a $250 London Drugs gift card, for winning the randomized voter draw.

The 2018 Amateur Photograph of the Year, and the seven Best Single Category winners, will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Stay tuned!

Fireworks at the Fair by Jessica Nelson, second place with 1,186 votes.

Fresh Raspberries shot by Lori Greer, third place with 980 votes.

