The Yak110 takes to the skies during the Abbotsford International Airshow’s Skydrive event on Saturday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Abbotsford International Airshow Skydrive Saturday evening show

Highlights from the lone drive-in show on Saturday, Skydrive scheduled to occur on Sunday

Rain may have stopped Saturday’s (Aug. 7) daytime performance at the first-ever Abbotsford International Airshow’s Skydrive, but the skies cleared up enough to run the evening event.

Skydrive featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the F/A Super Hornet 18, the Yak110, the F-22 Raptor, the T-33 Black Knight, the CF-18 Hornet and closed with the Ghostwriter.

The drive-in concept debuted on Friday (Aug. 6) evening and is scheduled to occur again on Sunday (Aug. 8) with a daytime show.

Photos by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

