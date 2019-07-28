PHOTOS: India kicks off 2019 Celebration of Light with a bang in Vancouver

Next event will be Canada on Wednesday, July 31.

India kicked off the Celebration of Light off Vancouver’s waterfront on July 27, 2019. (Black Press Media)

Hundreds of thousands of people came out to see the kickoff to the annual Celebration of Light on Saturday night, packing English Bay, Second Beach and Kitsilano.

The first night of the event featured India’s “first family of fireworks, the Amir Morani Fireworks.

The group was founded in 1937.

If you didn’t, enjoy these shots taken by Vancouverites and tourists alike.

If you weren’t able to join us tonight at #EnglishBay for the Honda Celebration of Light, here’s a few pics of what you’re missing! #VPD #CelebOfLight Thanks to Sgt. Ballance for the pics! pic.twitter.com/X4h0NyRl0w — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 28, 2019

We were watching next to special visitors 😊 #CelebofLight pic.twitter.com/JB0rmUZclC — rhwitter (@rh_witter) July 28, 2019

Always loved @CelebOfLight & had long history w this event from fighting for sponsorship to save it as marketing chair, to fun of judging when on @ParkBoard. So many out enjoying with India up 1st this year & delivering an amazing display!.#CelebofLight pic.twitter.com/0kv0PaYT8y — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) July 28, 2019

What a treat to see the @CelebOfLight in Vancouver tonight. India put on a great show! #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/L2duKfAH9K — adelia (@adelia_marchese) July 28, 2019

The next shows will feature Canada on Wednesday and Croatia on Saturday.

