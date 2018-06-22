Oak Bay police Const. Ben Lanthier and Const. Alex Omoding, scoop up a baby seal from Oak Bay’s shoreline as instructed by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. (Facebook)

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

Oak Bay police officers scooped a baby seal from an Oak Bay beach Thursday under advice of the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver.

The Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents who spot marina mammals in potential distress observe from a distance.

They suggest determining if the animal has wounds or swelling, how it’s breathing its appearance, behaviour and take photos.

By taking photos and sending them to the rescue centre, trained rescuers can assess a situation to decide if intervention is needed.

Call the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-SEAL (7325) with details.

Visit rescue.ocean.org for more.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Oak Bay police Const. Ben Lanthier and Const. Alex Omoding, scoop up a baby seal from Oak Bay’s shoreline as instructed by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. (Facebook)

Oak Bay police Const. Ben Lanthier and Const. Alex Omoding, scoop up a baby seal from Oak Bay’s shoreline as instructed by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. (Facebook)

Previous story
Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Just Posted

City-run garbage and green waste plebiscite coming

Non-binding vote taken with local election ballots in Maple Ridge

Anita Place man who attacked strangers gets a day in jail

Chad Edwards ordered to complete counselling for mental health and abuse of meth

Maple Ridge charity events remember short life of Kira Short

Events include a beer and taco night, self-care for moms and a dinner and hockey tournament.

Burrards fall to first-place ‘Bellies

Maple Ridge loses 14-13 in OT Thursday.

Letter: Riding dangerous in city

‘I feel safer on Lougheed Highway.’

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    CRA scam goes from bad to worse in Vancouver, body of Delta man found in Squamish lake and more

  • Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

    Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

  • PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

    Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance