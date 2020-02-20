PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

RCMP dog handlers with their beloved K-9 partners outside B.C. RCMP headquarters on Feb. 19, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Police dogs Mozart (left), who is 2.5 months old, and Midge (right), who is four months old, at B.C. RCMP headquarters on Feb. 19, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Police dog Mozart, who is 2.5 months old, at B.C. RCMP headquarters on Feb. 19, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Two puppies in need of names in the RCMP’s 2020 Name the Puppy contest. (RCMP handout)
Puppies in need of names in the RCMP’s 2020 Name the Puppy contest. (RCMP handout)

RCMP are asking the public for help – but this time it’s not to catch suspects or solve crime.

Instead, Mounties are looking to children across the country to help name 13 German shepherd puppies who will one-day serve as police dogs for the RCMP, as part of the force’s annual Name the Puppy contest.

This year, the names must start with the letter “N.”

“B.C. kids have been winners in the past and those selected often get the opportunity to meet a dog team in their community,” said RCMP dog handler Cpl. Mike Jordan in a news release.

ALSO READ: B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

The rules of the contest are:

  • Puppy names must have no more than two syllables and nine letters
  • Contestants must live in Canada and be four to 14 years old.
  • Only one entry per child

The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated photo of the pup they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle. The deadline for the contest is March 25.

For more details visit rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

ALSO WATCH: Behind the scenes of the Name the Puppy Contest

