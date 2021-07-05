Pitt Meadows golfer spots bear discovering parked vehicle on Canada Day

The animal left the parking lot shortly after it was seen

Bill Matson said his friend shared these photos of a bear in a parking lot after his golf game on July 1, 2021 at Swaneset in Pitt Meadows. (Bill Matson/Special to The News)

A golfer leaving Pitt Meadows Swaneset after an early morning tee-off was met with a surprise in the parking lot.

A bear was spot exploring a parked vehicle at the local country club around 11 a.m. on Canada Day.

The photos, submitted to The News by Bill Matson, said his friend took these images as he was getting ready to exit the parking lot.

“The bear was looking in the window, climbed up on the roof and jumped into the bed of the truck and then jumped out of the truck and left,” Matson retold.

The bear left the property without incident. This isn’t the first time Matson said his friend has seen a bear at the golf course.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsPitt Meadows