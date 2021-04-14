Ribfest 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)

Ribfest 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)

Plans for Langley RibFest shelved for second year in row due to COVID-concerns

50/50 Rotary Lottery to continue for second year, potentially worth $250,000, set for Aug. 19

At their Zoom meeting in late-March, the RibFest Langley 2021 Committee unanimously voted to suspend plans to host this summer’s RibFest event, which was tentatively scheduled for August 13 to 15 in Langley’s McLeod Park

The committee, comprised of Langley’s four host Rotary clubs, cited concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the need for this prudent but unfortunate decision.

Jeff Morfitt, who chaired the successful 2018 and 2019 RibFest Langley events, said this is not the time to take risks.

“Although the COVID-19 vaccination process is proceeding, we believe there is a significant possibility that mass-gatherings will not be approved by the health authority in time to execute RibFest,” Morfitt explained.

For the four Rotary clubs of Langley, organizing and hosting RibFest was an opportunity to build community and raise money for local needs.

The community event provided more than 35,000 people with a food-filled family weekend while raising approximately $150,000 to support local projects.

READ MORE: One of Langley’s most popular summer events has been cancelled due to COVID-19

“We’re set to go for 2022,” Morfitt added.

In the meantime, the Langley Rotary clubs have again applied for a gaming license and will be offering ticket holders the opportunity to Win Big and Give Big.

Last year, the clubs’ first-ever 50/50 Lottery sold $147,000 worth of tickets.

The proceeds, which were split among the participating Langley clubs, provided financial support to local organizations hit with COVID-19 hardships.

This year, the winner will split proceeds from a jackpot up to $250,000.

The draw will be held Aug. 19.

“We’re looking forward to our second successful 50/50 MEGA Draw, and have our RibFest 2022 plans bubbling away on the back burner.” Morfitt concluded.

More details on where to purchase tickets will be released later in the year.

