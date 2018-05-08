(Playland/Facebook)

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Amusement parks don’t have to be just for kids.

Playland is inviting adults to get into the spirit of summer fun with its Playland Nights series.

From June 22 to July 27, every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to midnight will include attractions specifically for those 19 years or older.

The dedicated adults-only event will include beer, wine and special guest DJs in addition to the rides and food trucks.

Specially-themed activities new this year will include a virtual reality racing experience and burlesque show.

Tickets range from $31 to $85 and go on sale May 8.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Just Posted

New playground coming to Glenwood elementary in Maple Ridge

MLA Beare announces $105,000 in funding

Maple Ridge man sets new Skytrain record

Quinland brings London Tube Challenge to B.C.

Safe haven program for LGBTQ could be coming to Maple Ridge

RCMP will work with business owners

Tappers and flappers in Thoroughly Modern Millie

Back to flapper era in Xtreme Theatre production.

Not a chicken barn, but rural homes proposed for east Maple Ridge

But would require exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Foam Fest returns to Abbotsford

Obstacle course race expected to draw thousands

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    IIO to probe Chilliwack incident, two hospitalized in South Surrey blaze and more

  • Playland nights for adults return this summer

    From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older