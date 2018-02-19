Rebecca Schofield is shown in a May, 2016, family photo. (Anne Schofield/Handout via The Canadian Press)

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Porch lights have been turning on across North America in honour of a New Brunswick teenager who turned a terminal prognosis into an online movement that inspired acts of kindness around the globe.

Rebecca Schofield died of brain cancer in Moncton on Saturday evening at the age of 18.

Hundreds of members of a Facebook group dedicated to her #BeccaToldMeTo movement said they were turning on their porch lights Sunday evening in her honour, in places like California, Texas, Florida and across Canada.

“Porch light on in Arizona in memory of Becca,” commented Facebook user Cynthia Howard on a post that had been shared more than 2,200 times by Monday morning.

The Riverview, N.B., teenager penned a bucket list in December 2016 after learning her years-long battle with brain cancer had taken a turn for the worse, with doctors giving her only months to live.

The list included some of life’s simple pleasures — playing with puppies, eating her dad’s macaroni and cheese — and one more altruistic request. She asked her thousands of Facebook followers to help her cross an item off the list by performing random acts of kindness and posting them online under the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

“I want to create a mass of acts of kindness,” Schofield told her thousands of Facebook followers.

Her request soon went viral, with people as far away as Australia posting their good deeds to social media with the hashtag ”#BeccaToldMeTo.”

The campaign even attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recognized Schofield’s “bravery, volunteerism and inspiring commitment to community” in a February 2017 tweet.

Politicians including New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant and Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc have offered their condolences, and the New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that its flag was flying at half mast Monday.

Schofield’s family released a statement Sunday that said her supporters “gave her hope that all the good and the bad of the past three years had a meaning, even at times when that was hard to see.”

“You gave her the profound blessing of knowing in her too short life that she had made a difference,” the statement said.

“If the love of a community actually had the medical power to cure childhood cancer, we believe Becca would have lived forever. While that wasn’t possible, we believe the countless acts of kindness Becca and her family have received from a community of caring people literally around the globe has at least helped soothe all of our souls.”

People post good deeds to Schofield’s Facebook page on a daily basis, celebrating acts ranging from holding the door open for someone to sending a box of bath items to Canadian soldiers in Kuwait.

Thousands of dollars have been raised in Schofield’s honour, in addition to donations of food, clothing and blood.

The New Brunswick government declared the third Saturday of September “Becca Schofield Day,” and kicked off the inaugural event in 2017.

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
Traffic-sign abiding B.C. deer caught on tape

Just Posted

Spring on hold in Maple Ridge for a week, at least

Near 0 C temperatures forecast

Second annual CME in Maple Ridge will tackle topic of chronic diseases

Family physicians are free to attend Chronic Disease Day

Pedestrian hit along Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge

The accident happened at aroung 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon

BIA hosts lantern festival in Maple Ridge

Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m. in the centre court at Haney Place Mall.

Untrending: The world can use more love

No reason that we can’t raise our online standards.

From Langley to PyeongChang: Local student is at the Olympics

Walnut Grove Secondary student Kevin Kim is at the Winter Games to create a multimedia project.

Petition wants online fundraiser for family of man cleared in Colten Boushie’s death dropped

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal government to fight solitary confinement ruling from B.C. court

B.C. Supreme Court decided to end the practice of solitary confinement in Canadian prisons

Ridge goalie best West Coast player at ball hockey tourney in Czech Republic

Tristan Slavin had 2.33 goals against average in three games at Plzen Challenge Cup.

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Rally against housing market speculation, a carbon monoxide leak in Maple Ridge and more

  • Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

    New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

  • Traffic-sign abiding B.C. deer caught on tape

    A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign