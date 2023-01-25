Kirk frees moose. (Facebook)

Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Couple stops to free distressed animal

A Princeton man risked personal injury to rescue a trapped calf moose off the side of the Princeton Summerland Road, near Thirst Lake, earlier this week.

Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hillmer were driving to Penticton when they spotted the distressed moose, caught in a wire fence.

They stopped and reversed the truck. Hillmer took out her phone and began filming the interaction, which she posted to social media.

The accompanying video shows Kirk untangling the moose, hoof by hoof, from the wire, and then quickly moving back as the animal was freed.

Hillmer described the result as “heartwarming.”

Related: Princeton RCMP officers rescue injured owl

Related: Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonPrincetonWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Don’t worry he will be out in 3 days’: Man dressed as Jesus arrested at Penticton Anthrax concert
Next story
PODCAST: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State

Just Posted

The Family Education and Support Centre just received $17,500 to start project focusing on how to provide free product and what products to provide to newcomers, refugees, immigrants, and youth. (Period Poverty Task Force/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge centre starts project to address ‘period poverty’

Scammers took advantage of the recent holiday season. Among the latest, scammers place a barcode sticker on top of the original gift card barcode so when a customer buys the gift card, they are actually loading a completely separate gift card that the scammer has. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
LETTER: Simple solution solves this scam

Ashton Senko (middle) continues her winning ways, and is seen here with her BC Wrestler of the Year awardsupported by her Ridge Wrestling captain Madi Grof (right) and former Rambler and current SFU varsity wrestler Ivy Threatful. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at Richmond competition

Keir Macdonald is the CEO of Coast Mental Health.
New supportive housing could be built in Maple Ridge in 2023