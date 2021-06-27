QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

Canada is a land of diversity.
Our population includes Indigenous people, descendants of settlers, recent immigrants and refugees. Those living in Canada come from countries around the world and represent a myriad of ethnic groups, cultural backgrounds and traditions.
Each year, June 27 is Canadian Multiculturalism Day, a time to celebrate the diversity of Canadian society.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Canada’s Multiculturalism Policy. In fact, in 1971 Canada was the first country in the world to adopt multiculturalism as an official policy.
No matter what your background or ethnicity, Canada offers a place for all.
In honour of Canadian Multiculturalism Day, take this short quiz about the many distinct faces of Canada.
Good luck.
