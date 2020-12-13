Barbie has a middle name (and a last name too.) Do you know this iconic doll’s middle name. (Pixabay.com)

Barbie has a middle name (and a last name too.) Do you know this iconic doll’s middle name. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

The festive season is a time for toys, and over the years, toy trends have changed considerably.

How much do you know about toys and games, past and present? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Do you know how many colours, excluding the black trim, are on a standard Rubik’s Cube? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know how many colours, excluding the black trim, are on a standard Rubik’s Cube? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know when the Slinky was first created? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know when the Slinky was first created? (Pixabay.com)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Just Posted

PETE, Peter Age: 35 Height: 5’6” Weight: 148 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Order. Warrant in effect: Dec. 8, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 13

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Lights imperative to curtailing crime on Maple Ridge streets

The roadways and walkways around the community are too dark, inviting for criminals

Leading up to Christmas, Ridge Church is offering free Starbuck coffees to any area residents. It’s a way of bringing people together – members of the congregation or not – during the holiday season. Staff of the local Baptist church are out at the different stores in the community Sunday mornings waving and sharing wishes for a joyous holiday season. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge church offers a free Starbucks coffee to the community

It’s as easy as showing the bar code, ordering a drink, and getting on with your day

An early morning car fire in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, completely destroyed a four-door sedan (Nancy Townson/special to Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows News)
VIDEO: Car destroyed by fire in Maple Ridge

Blaze is being treated as suspicious by police

SD42 school board trustee Kim Dumore, who helped facilitate the UPlan, said the students came up with the idea of a self-guided Holiday light tour to raise spirits this year. (Special to The News)
Entries wanted for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows self-guided holiday light display map

Deadline for entries is Sunday, Dec. 13

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Most Read