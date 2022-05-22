QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

The May long weekend is a tribute to British monarch Queen Victoria

The city of Victoria has gone through considerable changes since this picture was taken in 1864. (Contributed)

Victoria Day, on the last Monday preceding May 25, traditionally marks the start of the summer season in Canada.

The day is named in honour of British monarch Queen Victoria and it is a holiday in Canada.

In celebration of the holiday, the queen and the first long weekend of the summer, here are a few questions related to Victoria. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidays

Holiday lights brighten up the British Columbia provincial legislature building and Government Street above the Inner Harbour causeway. Do you know which holiday tradition was popularized by Queen Victoria and her husband?