QUIZ: How Irish are you?

St. Patrick’s Day, on March 17, is a time to celebrate Ireland and all things that remind people of the Emerald Isle.
It’s a day when some say there are only two groups of people: those who are Irish and those who wish they were.
Whether your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations include a pint of Guinness, reciting limericks, listening to the music of Irish supergroup U2 or looking for a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, there is plenty to celebrate on this day.
How much do you know about St Patrick’s Day and Ireland? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
And may the luck of the Irish be yours.
