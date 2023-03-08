QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

March 8 is International Women’s Day

Nellie McClung, seen in an undated photo, was part of the Famous Five. Who were the Famous Five? (Wikipedia/National Archives of Canada)

Nellie McClung, seen in an undated photo, was part of the Famous Five. Who were the Famous Five? (Wikipedia/National Archives of Canada)

International Women’s Day will be observed on March 8.

This is a day to celebrate women’s achievements and accomplishments and to talk about discrimination and the quest for gender parity.

How much do you know about past and present accomplishments made by women in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaContestsInternational Women's Day

 

Actors portraying Laura Secord and Cayuga warrior John Tutela are shown in a scene from the CBC docu-drama “Canada:The Story of Us.” What was Secord’s accomplishment in Canada’s history? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC)

Actors portraying Laura Secord and Cayuga warrior John Tutela are shown in a scene from the CBC docu-drama “Canada:The Story of Us.” What was Secord’s accomplishment in Canada’s history? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC)

Canada’s only female Prime Minister was Kim Campbell, but Kim was not her first name. What is her first name? (Wikimedia Commons)

Canada’s only female Prime Minister was Kim Campbell, but Kim was not her first name. What is her first name? (Wikimedia Commons)

The Canadarm 2 reaches out to capture the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft and prepare it to be pulled into its port on the International Space Station. Who was the first Canadian female astronaut? ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, NASA)

The Canadarm 2 reaches out to capture the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft and prepare it to be pulled into its port on the International Space Station. Who was the first Canadian female astronaut? ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, NASA)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Jessica James, commercial pilot and a high-flying member of ‘Lost Car Rescue’
Next story
B.C. women working to keep Indigenous traditions and roles alive

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Secondary senior girls basketball team played in the provincials for the first time in nine seasons. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge girls play in provincials for first time in nine seasons

Participants work on their artwork for Postcards From Precarious Places. (Screen grab)
Postcard project highlights precariousness of life in Maple Ridge and Mission

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

A snow plow in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
IN OUR OPINION: Our wild weather becoming a problem

Pop-up banner image