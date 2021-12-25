Nativity scenes, such as this one in Abbotsford, feature Mary, Joseph, Jesus, wise men and shepherds. Do you know how many shepherds are in the account of the birth of Jesus in the Bible? (Black Press file photo)

Nativity scenes, such as this one in Abbotsford, feature Mary, Joseph, Jesus, wise men and shepherds. Do you know how many shepherds are in the account of the birth of Jesus in the Bible? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

There are plenty of traditions and customs associated with Christmas and the festive season.

How much do you know about the Dec. 25 celebrations? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: How much do you really know about Christmas?

READ ALSO: How much do you really know about Christmas?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasContests

 

A brightly lit display showing Santa, a tree and other images in lights is one of many holiday lights displays which can be seen in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

A brightly lit display showing Santa, a tree and other images in lights is one of many holiday lights displays which can be seen in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
COVID-19 has been a lesson in Greek letters, one variant at a time

Just Posted

Lexi Power (Special to The News)
GALLERY: Pitt Meadows kids share an artistic Merry Christmas

Publisher Lisa Farquharson shares her best wishes with you for the holidays and beyond. (The News)
VIDEO: Merry Ho-Ho, one and all

Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students
DEAR SANTA: Maple Ridge students have a message for the Santa

Letters courtesy of Alexander Robinson Elementary students
DEAR SANTA: The man in red has some fans in Maple Ridge