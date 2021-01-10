Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Elvis Presley, the best-selling solo music artist of all time, would have celebrated his 86th birthday earlier this year.

His career, spanning from 1954 until his death in 1977, included numerous albums, concerts, movies and more. Today, he is regarded as an important icon in 20th century American culture.

How much do you know about Elvis Presley, his legacy, and other people named Elvis?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Flames are practising three times a week, but not playing. (Facebook)
Ridge Meadows Flames keep practising, hoping to play in February

Cyclone Taylor Cup and all-star events cancelled

Westcoast Harmony Chorus released a new video on YouTube this week. (Special to The News)
Westcoast Harmony Chorus releases new virtual choir video

Maple Ridge’s Kelly Collins says being part of the competitive singing group is a lifestyle

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, left, holds one of the cheer packages with Rev. Miranda Sutherland and Jean Davidson, coordinator the the church’s centennial celebrations. (Special to The News)
Whonnock church delivers cheer for COVID-isolated seniors

$25,000 grant provided by federal New Horizons program

BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC map)
MAP: Ridge Meadows records 885 COVID cases in 2020

Currently five to 10 people per day are being diagnosed locally

Teachers should be prioritized for vaccinations says union. (File photo)
Maple Ridge teachers call for vaccinations

Union reps want increased safety measures in schools

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe filed multiple complaints about maskless gathering at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Business owner under siege for reporting Langley church pleased pastor has spoken out

However, message that church doesn’t condone online harassment hasn’t stopped it, Dena Fyfe says

City of Chilliwack councillors and mayor stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)
Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion

Few items still need to be completed on Chilliwack pump track before scheduled spring 2021 opening

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

Most Read