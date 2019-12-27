QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. Do you know why he made news headlines in 2019? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

How much do you know about some of the news events which made headlines in Canada in 2019?

Take this 15-question quiz and put your knowledge to the test.





To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.