Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022, is show speaking at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. What is Musk’s connection with Canada? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022, is show speaking at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. What is Musk’s connection with Canada? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

A lot happened during the past 12 months

A lot happened in British Columbia and the rest of Canada during 2022.

How much do you know about the news and events of the past year? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsNews

 

Overdose deaths continued to take a toll in British Columbia. Do you know how many people died as a result of overdoses from January to October, 2022? (Black Press file photo)

Overdose deaths continued to take a toll in British Columbia. Do you know how many people died as a result of overdoses from January to October, 2022? (Black Press file photo)

Wildfires burned in British Columbia in 2022. How did this past wildfire season compare with the 2021 wildfire season? (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfires burned in British Columbia in 2022. How did this past wildfire season compare with the 2021 wildfire season? (BC Wildfire Service)

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver. Which B.C. premier did he replace? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver. Which B.C. premier did he replace? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
It’s a girl! Firefighters deliver Vernon baby

Just Posted

A man doused firefighters with a pail of water and they took their revenge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Restart plan sees big crowds at community events

Aleks Vrublevskij, his wife Natalia, and children Katherine, 11, and Eugene, 6. (The News files)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows welcome Ukrainians fleeing conflict

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023

Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after defeating the United States in women’s hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. How many medals did Canada win in the 2022 Winter Olympics? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?